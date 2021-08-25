SnowGem Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004563 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

