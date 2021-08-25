Solrise Finance Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00155222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,485.15 or 0.99842260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.14 or 0.01007432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.62 or 0.06590844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,957,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

