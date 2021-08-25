Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $63.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

SON opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

