South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.