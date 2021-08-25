Sparkle Loyalty Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $31,122.93 and $606.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00781501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00100112 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

