SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,199. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $765.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

