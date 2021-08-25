SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $108,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. 46,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

