SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

