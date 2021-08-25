SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.