SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.01. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

