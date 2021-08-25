Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 105,713 shares.The stock last traded at $34.14 and had previously closed at $33.20.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $873.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.