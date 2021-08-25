Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.76. The stock had a trading volume of 76,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.54. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

