SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,802 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 91,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,180,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 454,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

