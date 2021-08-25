SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 756 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

