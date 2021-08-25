SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $46,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,706 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

