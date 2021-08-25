SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $50,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Yum China by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

