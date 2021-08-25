SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $74,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

