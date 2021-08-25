SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.