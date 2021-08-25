SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $69,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $131.16 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.