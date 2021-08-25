St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.39. 28,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,298. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

