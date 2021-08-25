St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,383,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,964.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.57. 1,632,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,944,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.