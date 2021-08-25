St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period.

SIL traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. 6,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,216. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.43.

