St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.25. 131,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.22 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

