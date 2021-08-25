Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce sales of $171.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE SXI traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.29. Standex International has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $10,397,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

