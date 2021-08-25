Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 1,058 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $11,098.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,049.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STRR opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

