Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.75 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

