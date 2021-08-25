Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.50

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 10545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.