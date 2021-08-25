Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.47.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

