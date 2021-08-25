Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,952 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 535% compared to the average daily volume of 465 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $54.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.27. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baudax Bio news, CFO Richard S. Casten acquired 50,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

