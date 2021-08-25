Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,675 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

CHRW traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,195. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.