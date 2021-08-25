Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $514,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,733,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,888,635. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

