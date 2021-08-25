Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 183,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.1% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 523,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 187,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 521,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 7,606,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689,656. The company has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

