Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.15. 1,182,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,004. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

