Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post sales of $9.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.06 million to $10.40 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $38.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.00. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.