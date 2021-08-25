Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 899,089 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 284.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $41,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,898,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 123,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.