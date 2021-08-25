Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,317 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $47,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.