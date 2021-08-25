Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $45.97 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Masco worth $45,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Masco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

MAS stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

