Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.05 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Celanese worth $54,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

