Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,485 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $44,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

JBHT opened at $174.06 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

