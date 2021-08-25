Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 59,285 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,285 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Black Knight worth $42,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Black Knight by 31.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

