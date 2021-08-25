Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,081 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $47,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after buying an additional 241,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QSR opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,226 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

