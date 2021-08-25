Superior Plus (SPB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Superior Plus (TSE: SPB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2021 – Superior Plus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.25 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

8/12/2021 – Superior Plus had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Superior Plus was given a new C$15.71 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

7/16/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$17.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

7/15/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

SPB stock opened at C$14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 53.18%.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at C$524,390,719.75. Also, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,312.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

