SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $568.38 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.71. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

