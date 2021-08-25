SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TBPH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $20,125,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $5,444,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

