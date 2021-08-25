Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Commerzbank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SSREY opened at $23.90 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

