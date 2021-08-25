Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 747.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 12,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,873. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,207,334 shares of company stock worth $25,451,973 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

