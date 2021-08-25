SWYFT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,436.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $13,142.56 and $4,436.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.10 or 0.00780758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101447 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

