Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.73 million to $68.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $237.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

