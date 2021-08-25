Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Acquires C$12,325.00 in Stock

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$12,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,690,311 shares in the company, valued at C$1,360,190.19.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Russell bought 50,000 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Daniel Russell acquired 35,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Daniel Russell acquired 60,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00.

Shares of Synex International stock opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. Synex International Inc. has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.05 million and a P/E ratio of -152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30.

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

