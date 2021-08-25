Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Sysco by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sysco by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,794. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

